NOW seen by more than a third of a million fans live and watched by many more on TV, Europe’s ‘No 1 multi-award-winning show’ The Legends of American Country rides back into town for another night of toe-tapping Country nostalgia later this month.
Described by Country Music Northern Ireland as 'As good a Country show as you will see live anywhere outside Nashville' and by CMT as “Pure raw country at its best', the show bursts onto the stage of the Savoy Theatre in Monmouth on Wednesday, October 23.
The show will showcase tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Don Williams, Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Tammy Wynette and Kenny Rogers and new tributes to icons Alan Jackson, Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, plus new kid on the block Luke Combs, with other well-known singalong hit songs.
It features three singers accompanied by a live band of musicians producing that “real authentic Tennessee sound which coupled with an authentic stage set and state-of-the-art production is guaranteed to transport you all the way, hand clapping and toe-tapping, to Nashville and back in one night”.
Tickets for The Legends of American Country are available at the box office or via monmouth-savoy.co.uk