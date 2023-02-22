Renowned pharmacy historian Briony Hudson is set to deliver a fascinating talk on the history of medicine. Hosted in conjunction with The Friends of St Mary's Ross on Wye, the event will take place on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at St Mary's Church in Ross on Wye.
Hudson will take her audience on a journey through the development of medicine, from ancient potions and ointments to modern-day bionics, exploring the experiments, trials and breakthroughs that have shaped the course of humankind's battle for survival.
Drawing on her extensive historical knowledge, Hudson will also discuss how she used her expertise to write a children's book, Medicine, A Magnificently Illustrated History, which will be available for purchase at the event. This is a unique opportunity for those interested in history and medicine to learn from one of the foremost experts in the field. Don't miss out on this exciting and educational experience!