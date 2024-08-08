Mike Herbert, Chair of the Monmouthshire Show, said:“This year will be another ‘lite’ Show, as we continue to rebuild following the pandemic. We’re working hard to land new initiatives, especially those which build bridges between agriculture and the rest of the community. We’ll be introducing a Young Handler’s Sheep Class for 2024, which will be a great opportunity for the next generation of farmers to get involved. And, as promised, we have increased the number of horse related events (within our means!).