JACK will do battle with the giant this weekend as Forest Musical Society brings the traditional panto back to Lydney Town Hall.
In this production, Jack updates his sword to something a little more futuristic – a lightsabre.
A panto wouldn’t be a panto without a dame and society chair James Gough takes on the role as Jack’s mother.
Other principal parts include Jacquie Turley as Daisy the Cow, Lizzie Bumby as Simple Simon, Memphis Turley as Slimeball, Jesse Brown as King Bertram and Sarah Dodsworth as Princess Demelza.
Mr Gough said: “Since celebrating our 30th anniversay last year we have been putting our all into this production, fulfilling that panto itch that just needed to be scratched.”
The show directed by Jan Griffin with choreography by Kate Fortet, Jacqui Turley and Memphis Turley.
Paul Griffin is on the sound desk and the lighting is by Graham Gillespie.
The show runs from tonight (Friday) until Sunday at Lydney Town Hall and moves to the Kings Theatre, Gloucester on Friday and Saturday next week.
For tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/forest-musical-society.