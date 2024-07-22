A charity gala evening in celebration of Spontaneous Productions 20th birthday is being held at Bridges on July 27.
Sam Densham started the theatre company on her own and built it up into the successful company that now hosts over 4,000 audience members at the Savoy Panto - and all of this whilst being a single mum of a child with a disability.
She told the Beacon: “I have chosen Bridges as one of the charities benefiting from the Gala as they are a wonderful community space for different groups and charities who are able to use the space for activities and network and support each other
“I am also raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity, as it's close to my heart.”
“It is still growing and I live with the uncertainty of maybe needing brain surgery to have it removed one day,” she added
Since promoting the Gala, Sam has come across so many people who have been affected by brain tumours and yet it is still hardly talked about - about 420 children are diagnosed every year with a brain tumour.
“We are really lucky to be showing the art of local and loved artist, Janel Chaplin, who has just come out of surgery for a brain tumour and had been creating art around the tumour in the brain,” said Sam.
There will be songs from the shows and original sketches with Spontaneous friends both past and present and a smattering of the Savoy Youth Theatre youngsters.
Tickets available from Bridges Community Centre, Monmouth on 01600 228660.
Doors 6.45pm - 7-30pm start - 10.30 finish, bar is open.