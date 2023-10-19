Families are in for a treat this 31st October as Ross-on-Wye gears up for Halloweenfest, a festival offering a myriad of activities. Starting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Market House, the event promises free activities and plenty of Halloween-themed fun. Children can grab a wheelbarrow to explore hay-filled pumpkin furrows and pick a pumpkin to either take home or carve. They can also enter a competition for the best carved pumpkin.