Get ready for a spook-tacular Halloweenfest in Ross-on-Wye, complete with pumpkin picking, scarecrow trails, and a chance to win a £40 Toybox Voucher.
Families are in for a treat this 31st October as Ross-on-Wye gears up for Halloweenfest, a festival offering a myriad of activities. Starting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Market House, the event promises free activities and plenty of Halloween-themed fun. Children can grab a wheelbarrow to explore hay-filled pumpkin furrows and pick a pumpkin to either take home or carve. They can also enter a competition for the best carved pumpkin.
"Any pumpkins left over are being donated to the Kington Small Breeds Park Farm to use creating animal enrichment activities," said the event organisers.
But the Halloween fun doesn't stop there. From 28th October to 5th November, a Scarecrow Trail is also on offer. Maps for the trail can be collected from Made In Ross. Complete the trail and return the map to a postbox at Made In Ross for a chance to win a £40 Toybox Voucher.
The festival has received a boost in the form of funding. "Halloweenfest has been funded by the Herefordshire County BID and has received £14,309 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund’s Events and Festivals Grant Scheme," said the organisers.
For those looking to find out more, further information about Halloweenfest is available on the website www.visitherefordshire.co.uk.