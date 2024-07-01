HISTORY meets rock concert this week when members of Monmouth's Mayhem Theatre Group will be performing SIX the Musical, one of the most loved West End shows of recent times.
The musical reimagines the wives of Henry VIII as members of a girl band who go on a musical journey to discover which of them claims the right to be considered as the most hard done by their shared husband.
Each queen's tale is told through a series of some of the catchiest solos and group numbers ever heard on a West End stage.
A surprise hit from the 2017 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this lively and imaginative musical has grown to achieve cult status and is still playing to large audiences around the world
In a departure to recent productions, Mayhem will be performing this show in the classic setting of St Mary's Church.
Mayhem founding member and artistic director Andrew Griffiths said: "We are delighted and grateful that the church are allowing us to perform in such an iconic setting.
"Having performed Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, we know that this venue provides an unrivalled backdrop and will provide an extraordinary experience for its audience.
"When I found the licence for SIX was available, I couldn't resist it. It gave the youth of Monmouth a rare opportunity to perform this remarkable show. The Teen Edition is the only version available to perform outside professional versions.
"Fans of the original show won't be disappointed as it contains all of their favourite songs and the same sassy characters.
SIX: THE TEEN EDITION will be performed at St Mary's Church on Friday-Saturday ,July 12-13, at 5pm and 8pm, with different casts at both performances.
Tickets are £10 adults, £6 U16s and £6 over-65s at Ticketsource, Handyman House or on the door.
Mayhem Youth Theatre will be performing Footloose in October and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory next February.