A MONMOUTH man pleaded guilty at Newport Magistrates Court to charges of possession of a knife in a public place and the assault by beating of an emergency worker.
Jamie Twigg, 36, of Wyatt Close, Monmouth, was accused of possessing a sharp kitchen knife without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place after being arrested at The Kymin Naval Temple on April 9, 2025.
Twigg was also accused of assaulting police officer PC Green.
Prosecutor James Sprunks alleged that Twigg knocked on doors in the Monmouth area and was found with a four-inch blade on his person. The prosecution added that Mr Twigg was intoxicated and spat at PC Green.
Peter Tarr defending, told the court that Twigg was ‘shamed and embarrassed’, and ‘wasn’t intending to harm anybody but himself.’
The defence also told the court that Twigg suffered from mental health concerns and has plans to attend rehabilitation and detox for alcohol use.
Twigg was released on unconditional bail, and his case has been adjourned until May 30.