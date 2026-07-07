GUY Brigg is to perform in his hometown of Ross-on-Wye this week with his award-winning musical at the Phoenix Theatre.
Having played to full houses in its debut run at Oxford and achieved a bronze fringe theatre award at the Brighton Fringe in May, Guy completes his summer tour of Evangeline in Ross.
The show, written by writer/composer Nia Williams, details the rollercoaster life story of a showbiz survivor, who begins being abandoned in a cardboard box, yet manages to find brief fame on the stage, battling addiction and a controlling partner: ultimately finding her own voice.
The production has received great reviews, with Theatre in Brighton stating that the show has ‘honesty, heart, and vulnerability’ and giving the show four stars.
Despite its protagonist’s grim circumstances, the show is filled with plenty of humour and fun along with a stellar performance from Guy, who plays every character in Evangeline’s story.
Mr Brigg, an experienced performer, director, and educator, was awarded an MBE in 2017 for services to education and community.
Mr Brigg has plenty of love for Ross: “It's a beautiful town and a fabulous theatre,” he says, adding: “My mum has had a 20-year association with The Phoenix through her own theatrical work; and it is the last place I ever saw my dad perform — and the theatre where we performed his memorial concert.
“I have lots of friends and supporters there, and the crowd is always so friendly and welcoming.”
Mr Brigg said that music and theatre had been around him for as long as he can remember and that he made his stage debut at the tender age of 10 by appearing with them in a production of Finian’s Rainbow.
Evangeline will be performed at The Phoenix Theatre, Ross on July 9 and 10 at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £12.50 via the theatre’s web page phoenix-theatre.org.uk.
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