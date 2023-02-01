The Bishopswood Pantomime Players will be letting their hair down in an exciting new production of Rapunzel.
There are evening shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday March 2–4, all at 7.30pm at Bishopswood Village Hall. There will also be a one-time matinee on the Saturday.
Ticket prices are the same level as the last pantomime three years ago: £7 for adults and £3 for children under 16.
The Bishopswood Pantomime Players are a group of theatre enthusiasts who volunteer to provide a spring pantomime every two years to entertain the local community and to raise much needed funds for the day-to-day operation of Bishopswood Village Hall.
This merry band is made up of local actors, technicians, musicians, and engineers who work tirelessly to present a truly professional performance.
From building the stage completely from scratch to providing a performing set-up with full lighting-rig, curtains, sound system, and sets reminiscent of any professional auditorium, the team ensure that the audience are given a night to enjoy and remember.
Drawing on a wide range of life experiences to deliver a highly polished show, this years pantomime continues to build on 13 years of experience.
Written by renowned pantomime author Ben Crocker, this years show is the well known story of Rapunzel by the Brothers Grimm.