Daffodil Line supporters face a weekend brimming with choices between Halloween thrills and community initiatives. From pumpkin carving in Ledbury to a scarecrow trail in Ross, the options for family fun are abundant and often free of charge.
For those who prefer a less frightening experience, community events are also on the calendar. Newent in Bloom has set up a Saturday community litter pick. Additionally, a free Pilates class is available, welcoming donations for breast cancer awareness. Later in the week, families can engage in "Planting for Pudsey" at Newent Library. Alongside these activities, live music, theatre, and cinema events are also available to enjoy.
In other news, the Daffodil Line has been in operation for over six months. The team is currently assessing its performance before seeking local council support for its second year. "We will be sharing an update soon—keep an eye on your inbox," says the Daffodil Line Team. They also encourage the community to consider bus fare-sized donations if they can't take the bus this weekend, to help keep the service running.
For those interested in sustainable shopping, Newent's zero waste store, Ingram's, is offering five per cent off on local produce, packaging-free dry goods, and cleaning products when you show your bus ticket.
Lastly, don't miss the opportunity to enter the Daffodil Line's free prize draw to win a voucher for Weston's Scrumpy House Restaurant. The deadline for entries is midnight on 31 October.
