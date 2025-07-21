Nigel Prince, Director of Artes Mundi said: “The initial meeting and site visit between Hannan Jones, myself and Dr Mark Lewis from the National Roman Legion Museum proved an exciting, generative experience as well as laying the foundation and principles for process and future working. The generosity of information shared provided great insight that immediately chimed with initial thinking by Hannan in terms of how to address the project. Being invited into the archive, to those objects and stories unheard and unseen, resonated succinctly with the de-colonial impulse and its reference to ‘a frontier in depth’ provided the conceptual touchstone.”