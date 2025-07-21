There’s a last chance which week to see Hannan Jones’ latest work as part of Perspective(s) a bold arts programme which reimagines Welsh history, challenges historical narratives and amplifies overlooked voices.
On display until 31 July, Hannan’s pieces explore and investigate how shifting boundaries influence our understanding of identity and place.
Supported by Welsh Government through the Anti-racist Wales Action Plan, Perspective(s) is a pioneering initiative that brings together seven culturally diverse artists to explore the deep and often unspoken connections between Wales and global histories of empire, migration, and resistance.
Working in collaboration with Artes Mundi and local communities in Caerleon and Newport , Hannan has created A Frontier In Depth - a series of ceramic vessels embodying reflections on the present and future to encourage visitors to critically engage with the past and its ongoing impact today.
Hannan Jones’ Perspective(s) project A Frontier in Depth has been an investigation into how shifting boundaries caused by time, migration or territory shape our understanding of identity, place and belonging, The projects and has involved community engagement, presented at the National Roman Legion Museum and off-site in the historically significant Caerleon Amphitheatre.
Nigel Prince, Director of Artes Mundi said: “The initial meeting and site visit between Hannan Jones, myself and Dr Mark Lewis from the National Roman Legion Museum proved an exciting, generative experience as well as laying the foundation and principles for process and future working. The generosity of information shared provided great insight that immediately chimed with initial thinking by Hannan in terms of how to address the project. Being invited into the archive, to those objects and stories unheard and unseen, resonated succinctly with the de-colonial impulse and its reference to ‘a frontier in depth’ provided the conceptual touchstone.”
Hannas Jones said: “Perspective(s) resonated with my own diasporic background to allow navigation between histories of migration and Empire. Being Welsh and North African but raised in Australia, I am deeply engaged with social and cultural migration, placemaking and storytelling.”
Perspective(s) is on display until July 31 at the National Roman Legion Museum. Visitors are encouraged to explore the thought-provoking installation that redefines how Welsh history is told.
A limited edition marbled vinyl of A Frontier in Depth is available to purchase and includes photographic inserts, spoken word by Nat Raha and commissioned texts in Welsh and English by Nat Raha (Terrural Memoria) and Philippa Lovatt (Oscillations across time and space).
The site of the famous Roman amphitheatre, Caerleon is of huge archaeological importance, being the site of a notable Roman legionary fortress, Isca Augusta, and an Iron Agehillfort. Close to the remains of Isca Augusta are the National Roman Legion Museum and the Roman Baths Museum.
Pre Roman times it was a centre of occupation and from the 5th century BC, the town was the location of a great Iron Age hillfort at Lodge Wood Camp - the largest fortified enclosure in South Wales which was continuously occupied from its founding in the 5th century BC until around 78 AD.
