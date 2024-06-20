HERITAGE fans will be following in the footsteps of Good Queen Bess when they head for one of the most romantic places in Britain, Kenilworth Castle.
Dating back to the 12th century, the stunning castle near Coventry is the destination for an all-day coach outing on Thursday, July 11, organised by the Monmouth Field and History Society.
Although it was partially demolished after the 1640s Civil War, like our own once-palatial Raglan Castle, visitors can still admire magnificent rooms dating from when Robert Dudley, 1st Earl of Leicester, turned one of the most formidable of medieval castles into a spectacular palace to try and win the heart of Queen Elizabeth I.
Visitors can also relax in the amazing Elizabethan Garden that has been recreated in all its intricate glory after being “lost” for 400 years.
The July 11 Monmouth Field and History Society visit is also open to non-members.
The coach fare is £20 and entry to the castle is £15 (audio guides available).
For Cadw and English Heritage cardholders entry is free.
Food and drink is available in the Stables Tearoom.
The coach will depart at 9am and return to Monmouth about 6.30pm.