Artspace Cinderford is including some recently uncovered artistic treasures in their upcoming postcard show and exhibition at The New Mercury building in Cinderford.
Among the artworkson display is a remarkable rediscovery: a collection of pieces by Ray Williams, a former Artspace learner whose work lay hidden for over 20 years. Ray, who sadly passed some years ago, developed his creative voice through Artspace, overcoming disabling barriers to become a celebrated Naïve artist. This work captures the heart of what Artspace is all about – that art is for everyone, regardless of age or ability.
Ray’s work will be displayed alongside hundreds of marvellous original postcard-sized pieces from current learners and tutors as part of a Postcard Exhibition. Artspace is planning to throw open the doors of The New Mercury, launching the exhibition on April 30, with an unveiling at the open morning event 11am-2pm and a postcard show auction fundraiser from 5:30pm-7:30pm that evening.
The exhibition will remain available to view throughout the month of May, the Artspace Building is open weekdays 9:30am-4:30pm, with additional access for learners on evenings and weekends.
Jim Bell, Artspace Development Director said, “Whether you’re one of our long-time supporters or simply curious about the amazing talent in our community, everyone is welcome to come along to the event and see how we help keep creativity thriving in the Forest of Dean.”
Artspace Cinderford is an arts and education based charity based in the Forest of Dean. Established in 1988, the organisation specialises in offering fully inclusive, accessible creative opportunities for people of any age or ability.
Artspace is based at the New Mercury arts centre, Cinderford and offer a wide range of courses and one off workshops for adults and children, including painting and drawing, animation, textiles, ceramics, drama, singing and circus skills.