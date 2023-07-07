English folk rock band, Fairport Convention are returning to the Borough Theatre Abergavenny on Wednesday, July 19 at 7:30pm.
Fairport Convention have been entertaining music lovers for over half a century, with 2023 being their 56th anniversary! During that time the band that launched British folk-rock has seen many changes, but one thing has remained the same – Fairport’s passion for performance.
This year’s tour will present a mix of long-established Fairport favourites and some surprises from albums old and new including their latest album, Shuffle & Go. Fairport Convention have won a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and Radio 2 listeners voted their ground-breaking album Liege & Lief ‘The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time’. Their story has been celebrated with television documentaries on BBC Four and Sky Arts.
The band features founding member Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar, Ric Sanders on violin, Chris Leslie on bouzouki, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, and vocals.
Tickets are priced at £28 and are available from the theatre’s box office 01873 850 805 and the website boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk