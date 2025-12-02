It’s panto time at Newnham again as the talented cast turn their sights on the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves
Snow White may be 18 years old and in line for the throne but will her wicked Aunt Secretia ever allow her to inherit the Kingdom? The Queen is determined to get rid of Snow White by fair means or foul, but Snow White’s faithful nurse and her son Muddles are determined to stop her.
The pair are helped along the way by the Magic Mirror and the Seven Dwarves who race the story along until the dashing Prince William arrives in the kingdom and is pleased to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart – Snow White.
Everyone is celebrating the reunion except of course the wicked Queen Secretia who wants the prince and his diamond mines for herself.
Will the Queen get rid of Snow White? Will the prince find his true love? Can the Magic Mirror help to save the day and will Muddles and his mother look after Snow White, with the help of the Seven Dwarves and finally put a stop to the wicked Queen’s antics?
You can find out the answers to these pressing questions and enjoy all the laughs and fun of Newnham Panto when Snow White and the Seven Dwarves comes to the stage of the Newnham Club on Thursday and Friday night at 7.30 or Saturday afternoon at 2pm.
Tickets are available from the Shop at the Ship and The Club
The story of Snow White originated as a German fairy tale, first published by the Brothers Grimm in 1812. It tells of a princess with skin as white as snow, a jealous queen, and seven dwarfs. Over time, it became a global classic, inspiring countless adaptations in literature and film.
