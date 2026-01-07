Heavy snow and strong winds will be likely later this week as Storm Goretti makes landfall, as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for snow.
The forecaster has warned of possible travel delays on roads, with potential for some vehicles to become stranded as well as delays and cancellations to rail and air travel.
Some rural communities could be cut off and power cuts may occur. Heavy snow is likely to develop over high ground on South Wales later on Thursday, while rain is expected to turn to snow more widely in England and Wales later on Thursday night.
Strong wind is also expected to contribute to drifting snow, with a yellow warning in force from 6pm on Thursday to midday on Friday January 7.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.