Hartpury University and Hartpury College have seen sustained growth across both higher and further education, and the institutions now boast a stude
nt population of almost 4,700 from more than 60 countries. The increasing demand is being driven by specialist courses, strong outcomes, and a continued focus on delivering a high-quality student experience.
Since being granted full university status in 2018, Hartpury University has grown by 45 per cent in terms of enrolled students, while combined student numbers across the university and college have increased by around 30 per cent over the same period.
Hartpury University has reported a significant increase in undergraduate applications for entry.
There has been an increase of more than seven per cent in people applying compared with 2024. This growth is well above the national average, with UCAS (Universities and Colleges Admissions Service) applications to universities across the UK increasing by just 1.3 per cent.
Demand has been particularly strong across Hartpury’s specialist subject areas.
Applications for sport-related courses increased by 11 per cent, while veterinary nursing applications increased by 9 per cent, reflecting continued interest in Hartpury’s industry-focused provision, small cohort teaching and strong graduate outcomes.
Hartpury was named Specialist University of the Year 2026 by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide.
Hartpury is also the only university in Gloucestershire to hold a triple TEF (Teaching Excellence Framework) Gold rating while the college retained its Outstanding status from Ofsted in all areas.
Hartpury College has also recorded its largest ever cohort of enrolled students, welcoming more than 2,100 learners in September 2025. Enrolments across sport, A level and animal management courses all exceeded previous years, with growth carefully planned to ensure high-quality teaching, facilities and pastoral support are maintained.
Agriculture has been a great success story in recent years, with significant increases to the overall number of agriculture students and apprentices, including those from non-traditional as well as farming backgrounds.
Hartpury’s Digital Innovation Farm continues to host industry events alongside staff and students, supporting the meeting of skills needs within agri-tech and the land-based sectors.
Hartpury College’s sport department has also named a Leadership Skills Foundation Centre of Excellence, placing it in the top two per cent of 2,500 centres nationwide.
Student growth has been delivered in line with Hartpury’s long-term strategy, prioritising student experience, outcomes and wellbeing.
Continued investment in facilities and services has also played a role in Hartpury’s popularity. Developments include new and enhanced teaching and learning spaces such as the Veterinary Nursing and Technical Skills Centre, targeted financial and wellbeing support, and the forthcoming launch of the University Learning Hub (ULH) in 2026, all designed to support students throughout their studies.
The university says it will continue to expand its academic portfolio in response to student and industry demand, while maintaining its commitment to quality.
Following the recent launch of business programmes, new subject areas planned for 2026 include psychology, including sport psychology pathways, supporting sustainable and student-focused growth.
