TRIBUTES have been paid by the family of a 60-year-old woman who died in a collision in the Forest of Dean.
"Deeply loved" Suzanne Wilmot from Gloucester was involved in a two-car crash in Rudford, a mile north of Highnam, on Tuesday (December 30).
Emergency services were called to Whitehall Lane at 5.20pm with a report of a collision involving a blue coloured Ford driven by her and a black coloured Kia.
Suzanne’s family have now paid tribute to her saying: “It is with broken hearts that we share the loss of Sue Wilmot. A deeply loved mum, wife, sister, daughter, aunt and great aunt.
“The number of family and friends who will miss her are a testament to how wonderful she was.
“She would do anything for others and was always making us laugh. We will treasure the memories we have of her and are grateful for the family time we all got to spend with her over Christmas.”
Investigating officers are continuing their enquiries and asking anyone who witnessed the incident and who has not already spoken to police to come forward.
Additionally, they would like to hear from anyone with dashcam or any information they feel may be relevant.
Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 319 of 30 December: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
