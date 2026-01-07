As freezing temperatures grip the region this week, heating experts have issued urgent guidance to help households in Herefordshire manage the sudden cold snap with advice on staying warm whilst keeping fuel bills as low as possible.
It comes as recent research revealed more than 2 million UK households won’t turn their heating on this winter due to financial worries (Uswitch, 2025), a 22 per cent rise from last year. The report found almost half of those not turning on their heating (45%) would instead rely on wearing extra layers, hot water bottles and heated blankets to keep warm.
In response OFTEC, a trade association which runs a registration scheme for heating technicians, has issued a winter freeze checklist to help households stay warm and safe.
The advice for households includes:
Don’t just turn up the thermostat: It’s a common misconception that turning the heating up to the maximum will warm your house faster. In reality, the house will warm up at the same rate, and you’ll likely end up wasting energy and money by exceeding the temperature you actually need.
Check your heating timers: Ensure your heating timers are set so the house is warm for when you are actually in, such as first thing in the morning. Adjusting the timers to avoid heating an empty house is one of the quickest ways to reduce wasted energy during this cold snap.
Maximise heat from radiators: If you notice your radiator has cold spots, it may have trapped air and need bleeding. Also, check that furniture or long curtains are not blocking radiators, as this absorbs heat and stops it warming the room efficiently. If your radiators are fitted with controls, turning them down in rooms you don’t use is a good way of saving money.
Monitor your fuel supply and tank if you use oil heating: Keep an eye out for anything unusual, such as strange noises, smells, or your oil level dropping unexpectedly. Regularly check your tank for any visible signs of cracks or rust. With the heating on for longer during this cold weather you may use more oil than usual, so monitor your levels carefully.
Purchase oil early: If you notice you are running low on heating oil, purchase fuel as soon as possible. Avoiding last-minute emergency deliveries can save you money as these are often more expensive than standard orders. During a cold snap there is also more demand for oil deliveries.
Close doors and curtains: Closing interior doors prevents heat from escaping into unused rooms, and drawing curtains and blinds as soon as it gets dark acts as an extra layer of insulation against cold windows.
Keep a trusted technician to hand: If you have any concerns about your heating system, ensure you get them checked quickly. Leaving it until the problem becomes more severe could result in a cold house and a costly repair bill. Always use an OFTEC registered (for oil) or Gas Safe registered (for mains gas) technician as they are fully qualified and appropriately trained.
Never attempt DIY repairs: Trying to save money by making repairs yourself is dangerous. DIY repairs often cost more in the long run to fix and could invalidate any insurance or warranty. Always call a qualified technician if you suspect a problem.
Check on vulnerable households: People who are older, unwell, or vulnerable are most at risk from the effects of cold. Take a moment to check their heating systems are working, their home is warm, and they have enough fuel to see them through any prolonged periods of cold weather.
You may be able to receive financial support: Cold Weather Payments of £25 are available for those on certain benefits when temperatures are recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days. You can check your eligibility and if a payment has been triggered in your area via the official government postcode checker.
Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, said: “With the freezing weather we are seeing at the moment, it’s important for households to be extra vigilant with their heating systems. A sudden drop in temperature means your heating system has to work harder, which could lead to problems if it hasn’t been serviced recently. Taking a few simple steps, like checking your timers and monitoring your fuel levels, can prevent the stress of a breakdown during cold weather.
"Crucially, regular maintenance and efficient use of your system are the best ways to keep energy bills manageable. We know this is a worrying time for many households concerned about costs, and we encourage everyone to check if they are eligible for additional support like the Cold Weather Payment. Taking small, proactive steps now can make a big difference in staying warm and safe."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.