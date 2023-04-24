The Phoenix Theatre is proud to present National Theatre Live (NT Live), an exceptional programme that brings the magic of London's West End to the local community. With a captivating line-up of screenings that include Shakespeare's Othello and the Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation of Life of Pi, theatre enthusiasts will be treated to a series of unforgettable performances starting this Saturday.
Visit the Phoenix Theatre's website at www.phoenix-theatre.org.uk to book your tickets for these highly anticipated productions.
First on the calendar, set for Saturday 29th April at 7.30 pm, is Shakespeare's tragic masterpiece, Othello. Giles Terera (Hamilton) and Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) star as the ill-fated couple Othello and Desdemona, navigating a world rife with racism, misogyny, and power struggles. With a stellar supporting cast featuring Paul Hilton (The Inheritance) and EastEnders legend Tanya Franks, this production is directed by Clint Dyer, the National Theatre's Deputy Artistic Director, known for his work on the Death of England series.
Next up, on Saturday 13th May at 7.30 pm, is Life of Pi, based on Yann Martel's bestselling novel and adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti. This Olivier Award-winning production uses puppetry, magic, and storytelling to recount the tale of 16-year-old Pi, who finds himself stranded on a lifeboat in the Pacific Ocean with an unlikely group of survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. As time and nature conspire against them, the question remains: who will survive? Filmed live in London's West End, this cinematic rendition boasts state-of-the-art visuals that bring Pi's epic journey of endurance and hope to life in breathtaking new ways.
Finally, on Saturday 10th June at 7.30 pm, David Tennant (Doctor Who) delivers a riveting performance in C.P. Taylor's Good, a gripping political play that explores the unimaginable consequences of an ordinary man's involvement with the Nazi regime. Set against the backdrop of the Second World War, the story follows John Halder, a German professor, as he is inexorably drawn into a movement that will change the course of history.
Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience some of the finest theatre productions, all from the comfort of your local cinema. Join fellow theatre enthusiasts at the Phoenix Theatre for these unmissable screenings, and let the magic of the stage sweep you away.