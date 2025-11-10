A new Exhibition on Screen film showing at the Drill Hall Chepstow on Thursday 13 November 7.30pm shines a new light on the controversial artist Caravaggio and his influential art.
Five years in the making, this is the most extensive film ever made about this revolutionary artist, unravelling the story of one of art and history's most brilliant, complex and controversial figures, an artist of unmatched intensity, technical brilliance and dramatic force. Despite this, he is often reduced to a kind of tabloid figure; the brawling, dangerous outsider with a sword in one hand and a brush in the other.
This film sets out to peel back the layers of caricature and show the real man. It reveals Caravaggio as never before with first-hand testimony from the artist himself on the eve of his mysterious disappearance, and piecing together clues embedded within his incredible paintings. Featuring masterpiece after masterpiece and insights from leading experts from around the world, this film immerses audiences in the hidden narratives of the artist’s short and tempestuous life.
Caravaggio’s masterpieces are some of art’s most instantly recognisable - his signature blend of dramatic almost theatrical light, intense naturalism and bold, striking figures. His astonishing paintings, popular and hugely influential on succeeding generations of painters all over Europe, have captivated audiences for centuries.
