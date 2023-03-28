Ross-on-Wye’s music scene is set to get a rocking new addition as a newly formed guitar tribute band makes their way onto the stage.
The Guitar Icons Show, based in Ross, is gearing up for their debut performance at the Corm Exchange on April 7, promising a night of electric tunes and high energy performances.
Fronted by Peter Antonius, The Guitar Icons Show is set to play at the Linton Festival in July, thrilling audiences with their tribute to some of the greatest guitar legends in history.
With their debut performance just around the corner, the Guitar Icons Show is ready to make a splash in Ross’s music scene.
And who knows, they may just become the next big thing in guitar tributes.