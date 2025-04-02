A NEW, locally made film is set to hit the big screen at the Palace Cinema in Cinderford on Thursday, April 10, at 8.30 PM.
The Third Shift, a 30-minute paranormal horror story directed by Clive Barzillia and Ricky Gunter, promises to be an exciting event for film lovers in the Forest of Dean.
The film, starring Lucy Pearson, Robert Powell, Jason Hobman, and James O'Driscoll, is described as a paranormal thriller with just the right balance of suspense, rather than being a full-on horror movie.
Mr Barzillia said: “We did a thing, and it is very excited news. Our movie will be screened at The Palace Cinema, Cinderford on April 10 at 8.30pm. If you don’t like horror, I promise it’s not that bad and rated PG.”
The screening is a special opportunity to support the much-loved Palace Cinema, as all proceeds will go directly towards the upkeep of the venue.
As a not-for-profit local cinema, the Palace Cinema has long been a community hub for film lovers, and this event aims to raise much-needed funds for its ongoing maintenance.
The film will be shown for a minimum donation of £5, though attendees are encouraged to be as generous as possible. Pay on the door is available for anyone wishing to attend.
“We are two Forest lads who have made a 30-minute movie, please come and support us. Pay on the door, minimum donation £5 but please feel free to empty out the coffers.” said Mr Barzillia.
The screening offers a chance to experience local talent and community spirit while supporting the Palace Cinema, one of the Forest's cherished venues.
The Third Shift will be shown on April 10, providing a unique opportunity for residents to engage with the Forest's growing creative scene.