THE worlds of Wolf Hall and Geoffrey of Monmouth meet in Friday's (February 21) history society lecture at Monmouth Priory rooms on an historian, traveller and expert in old manuscripts.
John Leland was the right man in the right place during Henry VIII’s reign when the monasteries were being dissolved and their priceless libraries dispersed.
Dr John Chandler, an associate lecturer at the University of the West of England, will describe how his role at the king's right hand during those tumultuous years is still important today in telling the story of our islands.
This lecture replaces the advertised one by Prof Saul David, which has been postponed.
Visitors are welcome on Friday at 7pm at the Priory (£5; students free).
Membership of Monmouth History and Field Society (£10) covers the winter talks, summer outings and summer party.