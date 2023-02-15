Get ready to let down your hair and get ready for a magical adventure with the Bishopswood Pantomime Players.
The talented group of volunteers are back with an exciting new production of the classic fairy tale, Rapunzel, and they’re bringing the house down.
From March 2-4, the Bishopswood Village Hall will be transformed into a magical world full of wonder and excitement. The evening performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are set for 7:30 pm, and there’s also a special matinee on the Saturday. Ticket prices are the same as the last panto three years ago, with adult tickets at £7 and children under 16 at just £3. You can get your tickets by contacting [email protected]
The Bishopswood Pantomime Players are a group of dedicated theatre enthusiasts who have been bringing joy and laughter to the local community for over 13 years. These volunteers work tirelessly to deliver a professional-level performance, building the stage from scratch and providing a full lighting-rig, sound system, and sets to create an unforgettable experience.
This year, they’re bringing the beloved story of Rapunzel to life, written by renowned pantomime author Ben Crocker. The Brothers Grimm tale tells the story of a young girl with impossibly long hair, locked away in a tower by her wicked mother. With the help of a handsome prince and a little bit of magic, Rapunzel discovers the truth about her past and finds her happily ever after. But this is no ordinary retelling of the classic tale, with the Bishopswood Pantomime Players involved, you can expect a hair-raising experience full of laughs, excitement, and drama.
But that’s not all, there’s also a competition where you can win a pair of free tickets to see the show.
To enter, simply answer the question: “What is the name of Rapunzel’s wicked mother?” Send your answer, along with your name, address, and daytime telephone number to Rapunzel Readers Competition, The Tindle Suite, Kings Building, Lydney, Glos, GL15 5AH by Friday, February 24, 2023.
The Bishopswood Pantomime Players are sure to deliver an unforgettable performance. With stunning sets, fantastic costumes, and a talented cast of local actors, technicians, musicians, and engineers, you’re in for a treat. Don’t miss out on this magical adventure, book your tickets today!