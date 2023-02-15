This year, they’re bringing the beloved story of Rapunzel to life, written by renowned pantomime author Ben Crocker. The Brothers Grimm tale tells the story of a young girl with impossibly long hair, locked away in a tower by her wicked mother. With the help of a handsome prince and a little bit of magic, Rapunzel discovers the truth about her past and finds her happily ever after. But this is no ordinary retelling of the classic tale, with the Bishopswood Pantomime Players involved, you can expect a hair-raising experience full of laughs, excitement, and drama.