Richard Hammond is seen driving to his business, which he calls “another day in the factory of dreams.” The venture is not without its challenges; accountant Kamala informs a disheartened Richard that a recent invoice has gone “double our budget.” Richard retorts, “If we’re going to exist at the top level, we need to have a bit of style, a bit of panache,” to which Kamala frustratingly replies, “We don’t have the finances to do that, Richard.”