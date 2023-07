“The Forfeits are very much a Ross based band with three of the four of us living in the town. The Festival was hugely enjoyable and we were lucky that we managed to avoid the rain for our performance. We were delighted to be invited to take part and always enjoy the opportunity to play on a professional stage with top quality technical support. The audience seemed to have a good time and we’d love to play there again.” - Ed O’Driscoll, band member