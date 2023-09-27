The upcoming series will highlight lesser-known tree varieties and will be set in different historical times, featuring characters like Walter Walnut, Hetty Hornbeam, and Percy Pine. According to Sarah-Leigh, her inspiration partially stemmed from the tree-like Ents in Lord of the Rings. "They made me more aware that plants and trees do have life and are very spiritual. Do they have feelings? Do they feel happy or sad? I wanted to use this to help guide Sally Sapling."