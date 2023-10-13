Ross Town Council has announced its annual Christmas Fayre will be held on Sunday 26th November from 11am to 5pm in Ross Town Centre. The festive lights will be switched on at 4.30pm to add a twinkling charm to the event.
Visitors will be spoilt for choice with over 80 stalls offering a wide range of gifts, treats, food and drink. “We have some fantastic entertainment including live music from the Border Belles, Erica Jean, Chocolate Teapot, Penyard Singers and Noah Rawlings,” said a spokesperson for Ross-on-Wye Town Council.
But it’s not just about shopping and music; the event will also feature family-friendly street entertainment. Among the performers will be Olaf and Elf on the Shelf, Joey the Juggler, and face painting stands for children. Adding to the festive atmosphere will be fairground rides for thrill-seekers of all ages.
To top it off, the event has a special guest to add a magical touch to the festivities. “We are also delighted to confirm the Fayre will be visited by a very special guest, Floki the animatronic polar bear, who will be meeting the residents of Ross and adding a little extra Christmas sparkle,” the council spokesperson added.
Ross-on-Wye Town Council is eagerly anticipating the community turnout and said, “Ross-on-Wye Town Council looks forward to welcoming everyone to the event on Sunday 26th November.”
Last year’s Christmas Fayre was the most successful to date, with 70 stall holders and the biggest crowd the town has ever had for the event. Plans are well underway to build on last year, and the council hopes to have a record number of stalls this time around.