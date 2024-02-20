A cheque for £800 was presented to the chairman of Ross Cancer Support Group on Wednesday, February 7.
Kathleen Gray, chairperson of the Ross Penyard Singers, proudly presented Paul Baker, chairman of Ross Cancer Support Group, with £800 raised through their concerts last year.
Ross-on-Wye Town Council also gave generous financial support to the choir.
Mr Baker explained to the choir that this donation would make a huge difference to the on-going activities of the support group.
The choir will next be performing on Saturday, 15th June at St Mary’s Church, with a programme celebrating the joy of the natural world and a yearning for peace.