The choir made these contributions as part of their ongoing commitment to fostering local goodwill.
Earlier in May, the choir had staged a successful concert at St Mary’s Church in Ross, where they delighted the audience with a repertoire based on ‘The Elizabethan Years’. A musical exploration of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, featuring songs from Commonwealth countries and all her decades on the throne, made for a captivating evening. Highlights included a Beatles medley representing the sixties and a nod to the seventies with an Abba song. Pippa Wright, the choir’s Musical Director, conducted the performance expertly, while Simon Peberdy provided splendid accompaniment on piano and organ.
With the choir preparing to start a new term in September under the baton of their incoming Musical Director, Sam Martin, they will commence rehearsals on Wednesday, September 6. The first rehearsal, taking place at St Mary’s Church Hall in Ross, will mark the beginning of preparations for their winter concert on Saturday, December 9.
Open to new members, the Ross Penyard Singers are a non-auditioning choir. Anyone with an interest in singing is welcome, regardless of their ability. The choir offers a cordial environment for fostering friendships while reaping the physical and mental health benefits of group singing. Regular meetings are held every Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm during the term, from September to June. Anyone interested in joining is invited to partake in a rehearsal.