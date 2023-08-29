Herefordshire is once again set to become a hub of creativity as the annual h.Art – Herefordshire Art Week – returns, showcasing a diverse range of arts and crafts. From 2nd to 10th September, the county will be adorned with everything from oil paintings and mosaics to pottery, crochet, and watercolours.
In Ross-on-Wye, art enthusiasts can explore six central venues, with additional locations in nearby villages. Here are some of the highlights:
Made in Ross (h.Art venue ref 58): Located upstairs at the iconic Market House, this gallery will display a plethora of arts and crafts from local talents, including Rosie Callinan, Chris Champness, and Eleanor Kercher.
St Mary’s Church (h.Art venue ref 59): Fifteen local artists, such as Sally Boehme and Romayne Curzon, will exhibit their diverse works. Visitors can also enjoy homemade refreshments in a cosy café setting.
Freshwater Mosaics (h.Art venue ref 56): Catherine Van Giap, a self-taught mosaic artist, will showcase her bespoke mosaic wall hangings and oil paintings, drawing inspiration from stained glass and vintage china.
Urchins Gallery (h.Art venue ref 57): Newly opened in Ross-on-Wye, artists Tara Slater and Julie Cannon will present their unique artworks, ranging from linoprints to watercolours.
Livinloom Home (h.Art venue ref 60): Gaby Devitt's showroom on Gloucester Road will feature handwoven fabric items, ceramics, felting, and more, with contributions from artists like Sharon Curtis and Karen Tacey.
Brunel Workshops (h.Art venue ref 61): Jewellery designer Ali Tregaskes and paper-cut artist Sharon Curtis will display their nature-inspired creations, from etched silver jewellery to vibrant printmaking.
This year's h.Art Week promises to be a testament to Herefordshire's rich artistic heritage and the county's commitment to promoting local talent. For a detailed itinerary and more information, visit h.Art's official website or contact the church office at 01989 562175.