IT will be Strictly tuneful when the TV dance show's singer Tommy Blaize breezes into Monmouth's Savoy Theatre this Thursday (May 30).
Tommy has one of the most recognisable voices in the UK, as lead singer on Strictly Come Dancing for 20 glorious years.
He’s sung live each week to up to 12 million people, and in a remarkable career spanning 50 years, he’s worked with legendary artists, from Diana Ross to Queen, from The Beach Boys to Amy Winehouse, and from Stevie Wonder to Robbie Williams.
Now it’s time for the man with the golden voice to step out in his first, major, solo tour.
Singing songs everyone knows and loves, and telling stories about the legends he’s worked alongside, fans can expect "a Strictly incredible" evening.
Born in Liverpool, Tommy was aged just nine when he and his two younger brothers were spotted singing in the street by talent scout Hilda Fallon and performed their first professional gig as The Blaize Brothers.
And after blazing a trail to work with some of the most famous singers and musicians in the world - even appearing alongside Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder singing Happy Birthday to Nelson Mandela – he went on to land the ultimate gig as lead singer for the BBC Strictly Come Dancing band.
He “likes the challenge” of Strictly, he says, because “you don’t know what you’re going to get: they throw a tune at you and you see if you can handle it” – allthough Ed Balls’ choice of Gangnam Style was certainly left field!
Tommy released his debut album, Life & Soul, in 2017 featuring covers of classic soul tracks, which reached the top 40 of the UK Albums Chart.
Two years later, he appeared in the season premiere of BBC TV series The Goes Wrong Show, "The Spirit of Christmas", as himself.
And in May 2022, Blaize and his mum Maureen featured in the BBC series DNA Family Secrets, where it was revealed that his grandfather had been an American GI named Augusta Walls who was originally a farmer, born in 1914, from Fayette County, Tennessee.
Tickets are available at the Savoy box office or by going to monmouth-savoy.co.uk and the show starts at 7.30pm.