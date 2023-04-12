The Courtyard is excited to announce a unique event, hosting a textiles Repair Café alongside a screening of the new documentary, Fashion Reimagined (12A). Visitors can bring their favourite garments in need of repair and have them fixed up by The Courtyard's Repair Café team while they enjoy a coffee or watch the film.
The repair team features Jackie, the founder of Hereford textiles venue Make-It Happen, and The Courtyard's own Box Office Supervisor Ingrid Bain, who is known for her crochet crafts displayed in The Courtyard Shop.
Fashion Reimagined (12A) follows the journey of Amy Powney, an environmental activist's daughter, as she transitions from outsider to industry leader, striving to create a fashion collection that is ethical and sustainable at every stage.
The Repair Café will be open on Wednesday 26 April from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm, with a screening of Fashion Reimagined starting at 2:30 pm for audiences to enjoy while they wait for their repairs.
The Courtyard extends its gratitude to BFI FAN for supporting this event. To book tickets for Fashion Reimagined or for more information, contact the Box Office on 01432 340555 or visit www.courtyard.org.uk.