The band’s principal role is to provide traditional musical support to the Royal Navy and they also perform in a wide variety of other musical combinations such as wind band, symphony orchestra, jazz, Corps of Drums and a number of small chamber groups. They are amongst the most versatile military musicians in the world, admired not only for the visual splendour of their ceremonial uniform and distinctive white helmets, but also for their superb musicianship. Whilst not being commando trained, they do have a key operational role in hostilities by acting as combat logistics drivers, communications operators and team medics.