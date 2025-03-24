The Monmouth Branch of the Royal Naval Association will be hosting the Royal Marine Band from the Commando Training Centre, Lympstone for their seventh charity concert at the Blake Theatre in Monmouth at 7.00pm on Saturday 26th April.
Over the past 40 years RNA Monmouth has raised thousands of pounds for projects and charities supporting veterans of the Naval services and other local affiliated organisations, supporting those in need. However, it is only with the support and generosity of all those living the surrounding areas that it has been possible to achieve those fundraising goals. This year’s big fundraising event will be another spectacular charity concert by the world-renowned musicians of the Royal Marines.
The band’s principal role is to provide traditional musical support to the Royal Navy and they also perform in a wide variety of other musical combinations such as wind band, symphony orchestra, jazz, Corps of Drums and a number of small chamber groups. They are amongst the most versatile military musicians in the world, admired not only for the visual splendour of their ceremonial uniform and distinctive white helmets, but also for their superb musicianship. Whilst not being commando trained, they do have a key operational role in hostilities by acting as combat logistics drivers, communications operators and team medics.
Everyone is encouraged to come along to enjoy another excellent performance at the Blake Theatre, Monmouth. All proceeds will be donated to the Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity, Ross & Monmouth Sea Cadet and Royal Marine Cadet Unit, and Woody’s Lodge - a Welsh charity with 3 centres across Wales supporting veterans and Emergency Service personnel with health and mental well-being issues arising from their service. An event not to be missed!
Tickets are available from the Blake Theatre Box Office on 01600-719041 or online at www.theblaketheatre.org.