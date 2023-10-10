Winter Glow, the Three Counties’ grandest Christmas gathering, calls for elf auditions to fill key roles in Santa’s Grotto this November and December. The event, staged annually at the Three Counties Showground in Malvern, is on the hunt for spirited individuals who can help families enjoy a personalised Santa experience and spread festive cheer.
The role is open to anyone brimming with enthusiasm, great with children, and who possesses extraordinary Christmas spirit. While a background in toy making, speed-wrapping gifts, and managing reindeer is a plus, it’s not a requirement. Those selected will receive full “Elf training” and uniforms to prepare them for their responsibilities.
To be considered for this magical job, aspiring elves can register their interest through the Winter Glow website or send an email to [email protected]. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an online interview, directly linked to the North Pole, with Jingle, the event’s Head Elf.
Jingle had this to say about the upcoming auditions: “My team of merry elves are essential for spreading Christmas joy across Herefordshire and helping Santa in the lead-up to our biggest day of the year, Christmas Eve. This is an exciting opportunity to join my team this festive period and I can’t wait to personally welcome our newest talented elves on board.”