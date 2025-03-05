THE annual Monmouth's Got Talent show takes place at Monmouth Comprehensive School on Thursday, March 13, March at 7pm.
Tickets are £5 and may be purchased from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/monmouth-comprehensive-school or on the door.
Students appearing from the host school – who's alumni include chartopping singer and actor Olly Alexander – are Josie Asbury, Rowan Jenkins, Evie Jones, Freya Piper, band River Road and Emelia Roach-Rooke.
An organiser said: "This is always an amazing evening showcasing the talented students from Monmouth Comprehensive School and Haberdashers as they compete for the MGT 2025 crown.
"Last year, MCS swept the board with Florence Hills, Angie Lypynska and duo Isla Davies and Freya Piper, but who will be victorious this year? This is your chance to come along and find out..."
All monies raised go to local charities.