COWBRIDGE Music Festival has unveiled plans for its 2024 Young Artist Programme, which showcases the talents of Wales' emerging musicians.
The programme will include this year's Young Ensembles; the Cardiff-based Bute Wind Quintet, and RWCMD graduates Quartet Draig.
The news comes after organisers spoke to The Forest and Wye Valley Review to invite newcomers to join them at this year’s festival, which begins 7pm, Friday, September 13, at Holy Cross Parish Church, Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan.
Festival Co-Artistic Director Joseph Fort said: "Each year, our Young Artist Programme brings fresh and exciting talent to the forefront. We are particularly excited to announce Bute Wind Quintet and Quartet Draig to programme this year, both of whom represent the bright future of classical music in Wales and beyond.
“Supporting young musicians at the start of their careers is incredibly rewarding. We look forward to working closely with these artists and helping them to achieve their full potential through our comprehensive programme."
The Bute Wind Quintet, based in Cardiff, are a multi-award-winning ensemble that promotes contemporary and underperformed chamber music.The quintet will receive masterclasses from renowned musicians and mentorship in areas such as stage presence and the business aspects.
The Quartet Draig was formed in 2020 at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and won the Albion String Quartet and Bridgewood & Neitzert chamber prizes.
They've performed at the Wigmore Hall and were Junior Quartet in Residence at the 2021 ESTA Conference. From 2021-2023, they developed creative programming at Saxon Barn with concerts on various themes to engage broader audiences.
In addition to these acts, the festival is set to have bilingual artist Eädyth Crawford, pianist Llŷr Williams, folk group Pedair, Cantemus Chamber Choir, and a Choral Evensong featuring Welsh hymns.
Cowbridge Music Festival’s Young Artist Programme is supported by Mauve Cymru - an organisation that helps expand opportunities to Welsh businesses.