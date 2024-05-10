A love of Nature is the theme of Monmouth Choral Society’s concert at St Mary’s Priory Church, Monmouth, at 7.30pm on Saturday (May 18).
There are three works on the programme, Haydn’s Creation (part one), Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb, and the world premiere of Wye, by Eloise Gynn.
The latter is a set of three choral pieces inspired by our local river, reflecting the natural sounds and beauty of the river, but also lamenting the destructive effects of human influence on its waters. The choir will be conducted by director of music Steven Kings, with Mark Lee, organ/piano and soloists Dani May, soprano, Arabella Butler, alto, Tim Burton, tenor and Will Drakett, bass.
Haydn’s great oratorio depicts the seven days of the creation of the world as narrated in the Book of Genesis. Part one celebrates the creation of the primal light, the Earth, the heavenly bodies, the seas and rivers, the weather and plant life.
Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb is a setting of lines from the idiosyncratic poem Jubilate Agno by the 18th century poet Christopher Smart. It was written during a period when Smart was confined to an asylum and depicts praise of God by different things, including a mouse and Smart’s cat.
Eloise Gynn is a Welsh composer who takes much of her inspiration from the natural world.
Wye was originally written for Côr Meibion Mynwy as part of the Adopt a Music Creator project in association with Ty Cerdd.
Eloise Gynn said: “I invited the singers to send me some words of their feelings, experiences and memories of the river and collated them for Awakening, one of the three sections. Kingfisher is more a textural piece with fewer words, inspired by natural sounds like wind in the reeds or rustling leaves.
“The middle section, Diatoms (Lament for the Wye) has a much more somber feeling. The words come from an article about the devastating eutrophication of the Wye.
“The destruction of nature by humans is something I feel very strongly about and I have written a few other pieces with similar sentiments. I am very much looking forward to hearing Monmouth Choral Society bring these pieces to life.”
Tickets for the concert are £18 (under-18s free) and are available from the choir website at www.monmouthchoralsociety.co.uk from the choir box office on 01594 531496 or on the door, where card payments will be accepted.