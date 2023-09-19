Saturday promises to be just as thrilling. The day kicks off with an Arts & Crafts market at midday, followed by performances from the local wellbeing choir, the Border Belles, and a drumming workshop by Forest Thump. The evening will see the Serbian gypsy jazz trio, Faith I Branko, set the stage for the international sensations, The Turbans. With band members hailing from countries as diverse as Turkey, Bulgaria, and the UK, they're sure to deliver a performance that's both eclectic and electrifying.