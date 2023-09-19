Ross-on-Wye Town Council's annual Equinox Festival is all set to captivate audiences with a vibrant mix of world music, arts, crafts, and stellar performances by the riverside. And the best part? It's entirely free!
The festival, taking place on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 September, promises a line-up that's nothing short of spectacular. The legendary DJ Andy Kershaw is slated to headline on Friday, bringing his signature African, Caribbean & Latin dance night to the Bandstand. He'll be joined by the multi-talented N’famady Kouyaté, this year's Glastonbury Emerging Talent Competition winner, and local sensation Ed Brooking, who will set the stage alight at 5pm.
Saturday promises to be just as thrilling. The day kicks off with an Arts & Crafts market at midday, followed by performances from the local wellbeing choir, the Border Belles, and a drumming workshop by Forest Thump. The evening will see the Serbian gypsy jazz trio, Faith I Branko, set the stage for the international sensations, The Turbans. With band members hailing from countries as diverse as Turkey, Bulgaria, and the UK, they're sure to deliver a performance that's both eclectic and electrifying.
For those looking to indulge, there's a plethora of street food and drink options, including Fabioni’s Pizzas, The Crab Shack, and real ale from The Tap House.
The Equinox Festival has been made possible thanks to the support from Ross-on-Wye Town Council, Fibre Heroes, Rehau, and a generous grant from the UK Government. The festival's commitment to being free ensures it remains accessible to everyone, and attendees can also look forward to information stalls from local charities and organisations.
For more details and to be part of the Winter Wellbeing Giveaway worth £300, visit the Equinox Festival's Facebook page or register on Eventbrite.