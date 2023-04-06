Ross residents and customers of Welsh Water, the water service provider for the town, have expressed their frustration and concern after the company announced that they will face “significant bill increases” to fund measures aimed at stopping sewage from being released into rivers.
This news has sparked outrage, particularly as Welsh Water’s executives have received substantial bonuses amounting to over £1 million in the last three years.
Liberal Democrats have criticized the company for these large bonuses, which they argue make a mockery of Welsh Water’s non-profit status. The party has called for a ban on bonuses until the sewage dumping crisis is resolved, and for the money to be redirected into improving infrastructure.
In recent months, Welsh Water has also been under fire for raising water prices for customers, despite these large bonuses. The company has also been criticized for maintenance issues, as parts of Wales were left without running water last year.
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds voiced her disapproval, stating: “It is absolutely ridiculous Welsh Water now expect taxpayers in Wales to pay to clean up their mess while they have spent years siphoning off money to pay themselves large bonuses.” She criticized both the Conservative UK Government and the Welsh Labour Government for failing to take strong action against sewage dumping and not regulating Welsh Water.
Rivers such as the Wye, Tawe, Usk, Teifi, and Severn have seen a serious decline in health, and Dodds argues that Welsh Water’s executives are using public money to give themselves bonuses rather than reinvesting in infrastructure improvements. She called on both the Welsh and UK Governments to ban these bonuses and mandate the necessary infrastructure improvements.
“Our rivers and the wildlife in them are running out of time,” Dodds warned.
In response to these concerns, Climate Minister Julie James is expected to release a statement to explain the Welsh Government’s oversight of Welsh Water. Meanwhile, the company told the Welsh Affairs Committee that it had a “part to play” in improving water quality.
Steve Wilson, managing director of wastewater services for Welsh Water, acknowledged the need for significant bill increases to address these important problems.
He estimated that it would cost between £14bn and £20bn to reduce storm overflows to 10 or 20 spills per year. As a result, Welsh Water’s customers, already paying an average of £499 per year, will face even higher bills.
This news has sparked heated debate among local residents and environmental activists. Many argue that it is unjust for customers to bear the burden of higher bills while executives continue to receive substantial bonuses. In addition, the lack of governmental intervention has led some to question the priorities of both the Welsh and UK Governments in addressing this critical environmental issue.
As public pressure mounts, it remains to be seen whether the governments will take decisive action to hold Welsh Water accountable and protect the environment. For now, residents can only hope that their voices will be heard.