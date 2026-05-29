An smallholding near Newnham with equestrian facilities, stables, a large heated indoor swimming pool, fishing ponds and a bluebell wood galloped off for £170,000 more than expected.
Bell House and Stables, on Lumbars Lane in Elton was listed with Paul Fosh Auctions a guide price of £750,000.
Five bidders competed against each other to become the new owners and the hammer eventually came down at £920,000.
Olivia Williams, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said the exceptional equestrian smallholding set in around 29.27 acres offered the new owner a rare combination of substantial family accommodation and extensive equestrian facilities.
She said: “There was enormous, targeted interest in this truly exceptional smallholding as soon as we listed it for auction and it was under starter's orders.
“This ante post interest continued to the sale with a total of five individual bidders lodging an impressive 69 bids before the property was snapped up for a wonderful £920,000.
“The main residence is a spacious, four-bedroom detached home that has been extended over time to create generous living accommodation.
“A marvellous standout feature of the home is the 6ft, heated indoor swimming pool with adjoining shower room, providing year-round non weather restricted, round leisure facilities.
“Externally, the house is complemented by beautifully maintained gardens and lawns, a patio entertaining area, covered hot tub, and outdoor seating space.”
Olivia said: “For equestrian purchasers, the property is particularly impressive.
“The extensive equestrian facilities, which include multiple stable blocks with 19 loose boxes, together with a tack room, garage, office space, horse walker, sand paddock, and sand gallops are set within the estate's land.
“The current layout offers excellent potential for private use or professional equestrian pursuits.
“The surrounding land is arranged in paddocks and field enclosures, with two fishing ponds and an area of bluebell woodland.”
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