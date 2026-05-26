Smiths Auctions have had a busy week clearing the saleroom after their May sale in preparation for a refurbishment. With the carpet fitters booked in for the Thursday of packing week, it was imperative that everything got collected, and everything that needed packing and posting was completed on time. Luckily Smiths are used to working to deadlines and were able to get everything cleared and all the walls painted in time for the carpet to be fitted, and in time to receive delivery of the new shelving. With the bank holiday weekend the perfect opportunity to complete the installation of the new shelves, customers will have a pleasant surprise when attending appointments at the much-improved saleroom.