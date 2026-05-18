Top price in the silver section went to a fine three piece tea service made by Omar Ramsden, which sold to an online bidder for £2,500. Omar Ramsden (1873-1939) was a famous and highly talented English silversmith and designer who worked in a very individualistic interpretation of the Arts and Crafts style. The teapot featured a finial in the form of a kneeling angel, which was a motif repeatedly used by Ramsden, who also specialized in ecclesiastical commissions. Such was his enthusiasm for history that he signed his later work ‘Omar Ramsden Me Fecit’ - Latin for ‘Omar Ramsden Made Me’ - a nod to Medieval and Renaissance artists who signed their work in this way.