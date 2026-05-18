Smiths Auctions May sale saw yet another exciting set of results despite the challenging economic environment. Top price of the day was achieved by a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust gentleman’s wristwatch in a stainless steel case. Eminently wearable and in working condition the watch attracted widespread attention and made £2,800 against a £1,500 to £2,000 estimate. Elsewhere in the watch section an 18 carat gold engraved fob watch sold for £1,250 and a 9 ct gold ladies Omega wristwatch made £480.
Top price in the silver section went to a fine three piece tea service made by Omar Ramsden, which sold to an online bidder for £2,500. Omar Ramsden (1873-1939) was a famous and highly talented English silversmith and designer who worked in a very individualistic interpretation of the Arts and Crafts style. The teapot featured a finial in the form of a kneeling angel, which was a motif repeatedly used by Ramsden, who also specialized in ecclesiastical commissions. Such was his enthusiasm for history that he signed his later work ‘Omar Ramsden Me Fecit’ - Latin for ‘Omar Ramsden Made Me’ - a nod to Medieval and Renaissance artists who signed their work in this way.
Other silver items which made notable prices included a collection of thirty silver commemorative coins which sold for £1,150. Coins are a very buoyant area of the market at present with antique coins proving very popular with collectors whilst gold and silver coins are still benefitting from the comparatively high gold and silver prices. Smiths are now inviting final entries of coins and notes for their specialist section in the August sale. Due to the care and time taken to catalogue the coins and notes, the cutoff date for this sale is fast approaching.
Two impressive silver presentation or trophy bowls sold well overestimate, with one making £1,000 closely followed by the other at £980. Small silver collectables remain very popular with a tiny silver miniature tiger making £130 against expectations of £50/£80 and an attractive pair of silver overlaid Victorian cranberry glass scent bottles selling for £180 against an estimate of £80/£120. A military silver table lighter in the form of a grenade with flame form finial sold for £230 compared to an estimate of £150/£200.
The jewellery section was slightly smaller than usual but still provided some impressive results with a 9 carat gold charm bracelet making £2,400 and a 9 carat gold necklace, bracelet and earrings in the style of a decorative Victorian fob chain reaching £1,550. This was closely followed by a stunning aquamarine and diamond ring and an antique five stone diamond ring – both which made £1,500. Many other items of jewellery sold strongly with a modern 18 carat gold diamond set bangle making £920 and a simple Victorian 18 carat gold oval locket set seed pearls making £540.
The ceramics and glass section also saw some excitement with an eye catching large Foley Intarsio vase with banded decoration of stylised flowers and rabbits making £390 despite extensive damage. Originally consigned without its lid, the owner telephoned the saleroom the day before viewing saying the lid had just been found. The auctioneers persuaded him that the increase in value was definitely worth a special journey and he dropped it off early on the Tuesday morning.
A collection of Royal Dux porcelain also received a warm reception and one enthusiastic buyer travelled from the North of England to attend the sale itself and purchase all but one of the lots, with many selling comfortably above the higher estimates. For example a boy with bullock sold for £200 against an £80/£120 estimate and a group of two hunting dogs sold for £180 against similar expectations.
Day two of the sale included some unusual and interesting items such as an impressive Regency bronzed plaster figure of a classical lamp lady on column, standing around 2m tall in total. Sadly the auctioneers did not feel it was safe to display her atop her pedestal during viewing as she seemed a tad ‘top heavy’. This was borne out by the fact that her projecting arm had been broken and repaired in the past.
She was in fact over two hundred years old and made by H Hopper of London in 1808. Estimated at £300/£500 she made over £500 on the day of the sale despite her condition. Coming from the interior of an eclectically furnished local Gloucester farmhouse she was purchased by an antiques dealer in Norfolk. It would be interesting to know where she eventually ends up – perhaps in the hallway of a grand country house!
Other interesting items included a Cartier pigskin toiletry travelling case which made £620, a British Empire flag banner which made £200 and a vintage bamboo side cabinet which made £180. In fact several items of vintage furniture made more than some of the finer antique pieces.
For example a pair of 1950s walnut bedside cabinets made £300 whilst a beautiful Victorian marquetry ladies’ desk achieved a disappointing £220. This can however partly be explained in that the marquetry decoration included ivory, which although over one hundred years old, now requires an ivory exemption certificate which has to be purchased every time it is sold on.
To continue with the point, a vintage set of three light elm Ercol occasional tables made £320, although Ercol dark wood country furniture is almost unsaleable by comparison.
The quirkiest item in the auction had to be a taxidermy Basenji African dog – which was by any stretch of the imagination a very ugly animal! However it proved to be one of the most popular items in the sale with seventeen buyers placing it on their ‘Wishlist’. On the day it sold for £180 against a £100/£150 estimate – lets hope he is happy and well cared for in his new home.
Smiths are now inviting good quality entries of antiques and collectables for their forthcoming sale on July 2-3. The sale includes ceramics, glass, silver, gold, jewellery, watches, furniture, pictures & collectables as well as a special section for antique and vintage toys. Please telephone 01531 821776 for an appointment or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.
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