It’s very much been ‘From Newent With Love’ at Smiths auctions this week as they’ve had a collection of nine James Bond first edition books consigned to the July 2-3 sale.
James Bond has long held a special place in the hearts of the British public, becoming far more than just a fictional spy. Since his creation by Ian Fleming in 1953, Bond has come to represent a blend of sophistication, resilience, humour and national pride that many people associate with Britain itself.
Everybody has grown up with James Bond in one form or another, and every generation seems to have its own Bond. Whether it’s Sean Connery, Roger Moore, George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan or Daniel Craig, the actor people first associate with the character is often the Bond they picture whenever the name is mentioned, and nobody can seem to agree on who did it best. The character’s enduring popularity is reflected in packed cinema releases, iconic catchphrases, and constant speculation on who will portray him next. With estimates starting at £80-£120 for Octopussy and The Living Daylights, going up to £300-£400 for Dr No and Thunderball, Smiths are really excited to see these books go under the hammer.
The antique and vintage toy section is taking shape and has been boosted by an impressive Meccano constructor biplane with an estimate of £150-£200. At the lower price range Smiths have had a limited-edition Corgi ‘The Scammell Story’ set that includes six diecast models of trucks consigned and estimated at £40-£60, potentially a good gift for collectors.
A Wilesco D305 steam fire engine will complement the steam vehicle section; it is unused and in its original box with accessories and has a £200-£300 estimate. If you would like to add any toys to this already fantastic looking section, then please get in touch with Smiths for more information.
In the Jewellery section a lovely gold snake bangle with cabochon ruby eyes has been consigned with an estimate of £1200-£1600. Snake inspired jewellery is incredibly popular, with snakes often symbolising transformation and wisdom, as well as power and protection. Jewellers have long drawn inspiration from the natural world, incorporating animals, plants and organic forms into their designs.
When elements of nature are portrayed in jewellery they often resonate with people and provide a connection between fashion, symbolism and the beauty of the natural world, and Smiths always find that jewellery of this kind is popular with buyers. As well as the snake bangle, the ring tray is starting to fill up, a dainty diamond solitaire ring has been consigned with a £300-£400 estimate.
A garnet and diamond ring that has three bright and vibrant garnets with small diamond detailing is estimated at £350-£450 and should do well. The jewellery section is always very popular so if you are thinking of consigning any jewellery then the team would be more than happy to discuss the process and get you booked in for a no obligation free valuation.
Selling artwork at auction can often be unpredictable, as the value of art can be highly subjective and influenced very quickly by changing tastes and trends. Established artists with recognised names and followers can attract a lot of interest and strong bidding, however paintings by lesser known or unidentified artists can be more difficult to predict. One such established artist is Oliver Clare, and a small collection of his still life oils were recently consigned, each with a £100-£150 estimate, and although unframed they should still appeal to collectors of his work with strong previous sale prices showing online. Smiths always have a fantastic selection of paintings and artwork and always display them beautifully on the walls.
Smiths are still inviting good quality entries of antiques and collectables for their forthcoming sale on July 2nd and 3rd. The sale will include ceramics, silver, gold, jewellery, watches, furniture, pictures & collectables as well as a special section for antique and vintage toys. Please telephone 01531 821776 for an appointment or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.
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