THE first on-street electric vehicle chargers are set to be installed at four locations in the Forest in the coming weeks.
Works on the first phase of a three-year rollout of 1,000 EV charging points by Gloucestershire County Council is due to begin this month.
Four of 26 locations selected for the first phase are in the Forest, with the council having previously written to residents who live nearby to get their feedback.
The on-street charge points will be installed on Eastern Avenue in Mitcheldean, Church Street in Newent, Templeway West in Lydney and Station Street in Cinderford.
The council is aiming to have four chargers and parking bays available at each location.
The authority says greater availability of public chargepoints will make it easier for residents to switch to electric vehicles (EVs), and that the scheme will reduce the impact of transport on our climate and improve local air quality.
Around a third of residential properties in Gloucestershire have no off-street parking for charging an EV at home.
There are plans to rollout the full 1,000 chargers “well ahead” of the government ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030.
Cllr David Gray, cabinet member for environment and planning at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “I’m delighted that the rollout for our electric vehicle charging points is about to get under way. Electric vehicles reduce emissions and noise pollution, as well as improving air quality.
“These charging points will help to provide accessible facilities for residents who do not have off-street parking and create a greener Gloucestershire.”
More information about the locations and rollout can be found on the council’s website.