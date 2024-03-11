Dave Murdoch, DriveTribe's Managing Director, expressed genuine excitement about the duo joining the team, stating, "Ben Collins is an undeniable icon in the automotive world, seamlessly transitioning into an engaging and charismatic presenter since shedding The Stig’s helmet. Izzy Hammond brings a refreshing presence to our platform that resonates with both our team and viewers. We're eager to see the fresh, new content our new additions will bring to the channel.”