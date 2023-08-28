ROSS JUNIORS FC are hosting their annual season launch with more than 1,500 people expected at their annual club day this Saturday (Setember 2).
Women’s Super League record appearance holder and ex-Spurs, Birmingham and England player Kerys Harrop is coming to visit and coach, and there will be some great Tottenham Hotspur FC kit on offer.
She broke the all-time WSL apperance record in April playing her 178th game before retiring at the end of the season.
Kerys was involved with the England national team at U19 and U23 level and was part of the U19 squad which won the European Championships in Belarus in 2009.
She was also a member of the GB team which won a gold medal in Kazan in the 2013 World University Games.
With Birmingham City Ladies, she helped them win the FA Cup in 2012, and helped them progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2014.
Juniors will also have three 3x3 exciting football inflatable arenas on Saturday and will be running tournaments for players.
A club spokesperson said: “With a music and PA system this fast paced games encourages skill and creativity.”
Two photographers are coming to capture games and players’ close up shots for the club’s social media for the season, while team shots for the year are also being taken.
Gloucester Arsenal Supporters Club will be running a penalty shootout with great football prizes including Premier League football shirts.
Many matches will also be going on as Juniors welcome teams from Cotswolds, Monmouth, Cheltenham Town, Ludlow, Belmont, Abbeymead and Tenbury.
The clubhouse and refreshments including hot food, breakfast rolls and licensed bar will be open, plus stalls selling the likes of bucket hats, scarves, training jackets and shirts.
Those attending have been asked not to use the main club car park by the clubhouse, which will be reserved for coaches with equipment, volunteers, stall holders and vans delivering equipment, excepting anyone with mobility problems who needs parking or a drop of.
The men’s team will also be starting their North Gloucestershire One league season with a home match against Staunton & Corse reserves, kick-off 2:30pm.
They recently enjoyed a 9-3 friendly win over local rivals Howle Hill, with Fin Morris and Kieran Young hitting four goals each.
Ross started fast and within 10 mins were one up when some fine pressing and a through ball found Kieran to fire home.
Juniors then played some free flowing football and a fine flick round the keeper by Ben Scotford saw him brought down for a penalty.
Kieran made it 2-0 with a strike in to the corner.
An unselfish pass inside found Fin who finished well in to the corner for 3-0, and Ross then added a fourth when he smashed his shot across the keeper for his second.
Kieran then added a fifth and his hat-trick on 35 minutes for 5-0 at half-time.
Ross brought on four subs after the break, and made it 6-0 when Ben put Kieran through to score yet again.
Florin Crainic then smashed home from close range for 7-0.
Howle Hill then pulled a goal back before Kieran hit the bar.
The action was never-ending, with Hill making it 7-2, then Fin followed in for his first hat-trick in men’s football at the age of 16.
Howle Hill then got their third before Ben sent Fin through to get his fourth for a 9-3 final score.