A ‘proud son’ who grew up in the Wye Valley is to run the world-famous London Marathon for Children’s Hospice South West – after being inspired by the work his mum does for the charity. Tobias Maltman, 27, is to join thousands of other runners as they pound the streets of the capital on April 21.
Chartered surveyor Tobias started running during the covid pandemic and his 26-mile challenge around London will be his first ever marathon. He was inspired to run for CHSW as his mum Julie works as a nurse at its Charlton Farm Hospice in Wraxall.
“I have dropped mum off at work on occasions and have also visited the hospice,” said Tobias. “I am inspired, amazed and so proud of the work she does.
“Raising money running the marathon will give me an opportunity to show my support for not only for all the children in the hospice’s care but also my mum, who despite the demands of the job and the emotional toll it can take, is still able to deliver excellent care to the children, young people and their families.
“The support and care offered to each child at Charlton Farm is bespoke to their needs and helps to make the most challenging moment in anyone’s life a little easier to bear.
“The opportunity to raise money to support the work of Charlton Farm will make a difference to the children, their families and the nurses that care for them - making the most of short and precious lives".
Tobias, who grew up in the Wye Valley and now lives in London, has been busy getting into training for his challenge. On a recent work trip to America, one of his training runs took in the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Fransisco.
“I’ve been given a training programme which I have been following and going out on training runs,” said Tobias.
“Living in London, I have also managed to run parts of the route of the marathon in preparation for the big day.
“My dad also ran the London Marathon many years ago and used to speak about it.
“Ever since it’s been something on my bucket list to do.”
Tobias has set up a JustGiving page with a target of £2,500 and has already raised £1,600 for CHSW. “My mum and all the staff at Charlton Farm do an incredible job every day,” said Tobias.
“Running the London Marathon for CHSW is a fantastic way of achieving a personal goal while raising money for an incredible charity.”
Children’s Hospice South West has been providing care and support to children with life limiting illnesses and their families in the South West for over 30 years. The charity offers specialist palliative and hospice care for the whole family, a sibling support for brothers and sisters, emergency support, end of life care and a bereavement service.
To find out more about fundraising for CHSW visit www.chsw.org.uk/getinvolved. Anyone who wants to donate to Tobias’s JustGiving page can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/page/tobias-maltman-1691674396525